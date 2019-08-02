Hobart Recycling Future Under Review

HOBART residents have been told to continue their household recycling habits.

FAST FACTS

The City of Hobart is aware of reports that SKM Recycling has been declared insolvent.

Advice regarding the company’s Hobart operations has not been received by the City.

Residents are urged to continue to recycle as normal while the City awaits further information.

The City of Hobart is seeking information around the future of ongoing operation of recycling services in Tasmania.

Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said she was aware of reports that SKM Recycling had been declared insolvent and a liquidator would be appointed.

“We are yet to receive any form of advice as to what this will mean for SKM’s Hobart-based operations,” Cr Reynolds said. “At this point in time, we are continuing to supply recyclables to SKM.

“We are undertaking every endeavour to establish how our recycling services may be impacted in the future. But, as of now, it’s business as usual.

“In the meantime, our kerbside collections are continuing and we encourage everyone to keep recycling as usual.”