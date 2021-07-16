Hobart's Liverpool Street Reopens To Pedestrians Only After Brunswick Hotel Fire

You can now walk down Liverpool Street again, following Monday's Brunswick Hotel fire.

The road between Argyle and Elizabeth streets remains closed to traffic though, and likely wont reopen until at least next week.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Emergency services were contacted at around 2am on Monday to battle a devastating fire at the Brunswick Hotel, where guests were forced to evacuate through the second story window.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.