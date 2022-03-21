Hobart To Ban Short Stay Whole-Home Accommodation

Hobart’s peak housing and homelessness body is supporting a push to ban short-term whole-house accommodation.

The peak housing and homelessness body are in favour of barring new permits which allow short stay accommodation in whole-homes.

The Hobart City Council will consider the report which recommends limiting short-term whole house accommodation in an effort to put a stop to the ongoing housing crisis.

Shelter Tasmania CEO Pattie Chugg told The Mercury that the restriction is “necessary” to allow for more long term accommodation.

“This is a necessary step to rebalance the use of residential accommodation for visitors and for people who live in Hobart,” she said.

“The private rental market is a vital part of Hobart’s housing system, and renters are currently experiencing an entrenched crisis of affordability and availability.”

According to Ms Chugg, Hobart is one of the least affordable places to live in Australia with a number of people sacrifices a large portion of their income for living costs.

“The December 2021 Rental Affordability Index shows that Hobart is still the least affordable capital in Australia,” she said.

“Even households on average incomes, including key workers such as nurses, teachers and officers in police and emergency services, are paying over 30 per cent, and up to 80 per cent of their income in rent.

“Managing the impacts of Short Stay accommodation is an important part of solving Tasmania’s housing crisis.”

While this will impact owners of short-stay accommodation such as Airbnb users, local hotels will likely see a boost in business.

