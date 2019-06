Hobart Twilight Market

Our favorite Hobart Market is back for their Autumn/Winter season! With the smell of fresh waffles in the air, this market is sure to warm you up through the colder months with its exquisite array of artisan stalls, delicious food and live music!





Check dates of operations below:

Friday, April 26th – Brooke St Pier 4.30pm to 9pm

Sunday, May 5th – Long Beach Sandy Bay 11am – 4pm

Friday, May 31st - Brooke St Pier 4.30pm to 9pm

Friday, June 28th - Brooke St Pier 4.30pm to 9pm