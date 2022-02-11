Hockey Tasmania Backs State's Proposal To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Hockey Tasmania are backing the state’s bid to bring the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Australia.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has put forward Tasmania as an official host for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and is now being back by some of the state’s key sport organisations.

Hockey Tasmania CEO Damian Smith told the Mercury the state is definitely ready to take on the Commonwealth Games.

“In the last 15 to 20 years, we’ve positioned ourselves nicely for something like the Commonwealth Games,” Mr Smith said.

“We’re really supportive of this bid it fits really nicely with our aspiration to hold more international event.”

Mr Smith said the games would provide the perfect opportunity for the state to make some upgrades to its infrastructure.

“Having the Commonwealth Games would create opportunities around infrastructure, particularly in Launceston and Hobart,” he said.

“We have some great facilities but we could make them even better.”

While some major sporting organisations are backing Tasmania’s bid to host the massive event, others are unsure Tasmania will have the accommodation to support the games.

It has been suggested that Tasmania pair up with another state for joint hosting with some people calling on WA and Victoria to step up to the plate.

