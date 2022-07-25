Holbrook Set To Avoid Axe

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed Titans coach Justin Holbrook will avoid the axe despite recent question marks surrounding his future.

Holbrook's future has been one of the biggest talking points in the NRL in recent weeks, with the Titans, who reached the finals last season, now sitting second-last on the ladder with just three wins.

While there were earlier reports claiming that Holbrook would be moved on, Read explained on Triple M's Monday Scrum the plan going forward with the coach and club.

"I'm told there's no appetite to sack Justin Holbrook at the Gold Coast," Read said.

