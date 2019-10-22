Hold The Line, Toto Have Officially Broken Up

Sad but true, American rock band Toto have called it a day.

The band announced a parting message on their official Facebook yesterday after they played their last show in Philadelphia Sunday night.

Formed in LA in 1977, the band have seen huge success with their hit singles Hold The Line, Rosanna and Africa and recently playing cover-tennis with Weezer, who's cover of Africa charted all over the world.

Thanking fans for their love and support, they announced; "can't be anymore... BUT.. the music lives on".

Although the band went on hiatus in 2008, they've been busy touring the world for the past 11 years, including last year playing Australia's Falls Festival where our very own Ryan Warren caught up with the band in one of the funniest interviews yet!

