Hold Up... 10 Aussie Cheese Judges Are Required For A Day Of Cheese Judging

So... it's no secret that cheese is one of the best things going around and 10 lucky Aussies are getting the chance to judge the finest dairy produce from across the country at the end of this month.

That's right... 10 Aussies are set to become judges in the Australian Grand Dairy Awards, held in Melbourne.

There is a catch... you have to be able to make your own way to the awards, but hey, if you've always wanted to be a cheese judge (who hasn't), this is your chance.

What's more, you can take along a mate. So, you and a guest will be selected to taste 57 of Australia’s grand final-winning cheeses, ice creams, butters, milks, creams and yoghurts across 19 different categories, to award the Australian Grand Dairy Awards ‘People’s Choice Award’.



Details here

Get on it!