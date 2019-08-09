Holden Barina Leads Police On High Speed Chase

A Wallsend man's been arrested just two weeks after leaving prison, following a wild pursuit through Newcastle's western suburbs in a Holden Barina.

Officers tried to stop the car on Newcastle Rd, Lambton at 12:20am after noticing the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts.

The 36 year old learner driver sped off, leading officers on a chase through Jesmond and Wallsend, where speeds reached 110km/h. Passengers were also seen throwing objects at the police car.

The pursuit was called off in Minmi Rd due to safety concerns.

The car was later spotted in Shortland, with the police dog tracking down the driver, who was trying to hide in the front yard of a property in Prospero Street.

It's claimed he was in possession of a knife and a quantity of ice.

Police later discovered he was on parole until 2021 and had only been released from custody two weeks ago.

He's been refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court on a number of charges.