Holden Has Axed The Commodore After More Than 40 Years

After more than 40 years, the Holden Commodore is no longer.

Holden announced on Tuesday that the vehicle would be axed from its lineup, instead choosing to focus on making its other models.

The vehicle - which was Australia's best-selling car for 15 years - will be "retired" and phased out next year, alongside the Astra, with the vehicles to diminish in availability from 2020, with already-existing stocks to continue to be sold.

Holden's interim boss Kristian Aquilina said the decision was difficult to reach considering the vehicle's legacy.

“The decision to retire the Commodore nameplate has not been taken lightly by those who understand and acknowledge its proud heritage,” he said.