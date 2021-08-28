Hollywood Holman On Visiting The Same Hospital As Dusty

Gold Coast Sun and former Carlton midfielder Nick Holman joined Triple M's finals footy preview, sharing his mid-season injury that went unnoticed.

Former teammate of Daisy, Holman described a painful injury which flew under the radar due to Richmond superstar Dustin Martin dominating the headlines!

"No one was caring about Hollywood Holman, it was all about Dusty Martin." Daisy said.

"I was on level five, he was down on level two." Holman said, who was hospitalised due to a perforated bowel the same week Dusty was stuck in a Gold Coast hospital.

Sharing an uncomfortable injury that required staples in his gut, Holman was more than happy for Martin to take the media's attention.

"Not one of the journos went from level two to level five!" Daisy said.

Detailing the injury, Holman said he "copped an elbow from Bont ... kept playing and after the game I was in some sort of pain."

"Sweating up and couldn't walk ... I had to get rushed to hospital."

