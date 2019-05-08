Homeless Connect Needs Donations!

The Rockhampton Regional Council wants YOUR help with an upcoming Homeless Connect event!

The Council has decided to extend event hours to make sure the entire community has the opportunity to drop in and drop off.

With homelessness a very real issue within the Rockhampton community, the smallest of donations could make the difference.

Whether you have a plethora of random canned goods needing to be eaten, or a boot full of last years winter outfits you no longer wear, you could make quite the difference to one persons life.

The event will kick off Tuesday, May 7th and will continue until Friday, May 10th between 9AM and 5PM.

If you don't think you'll have time to pop in, have no fear, the Council have accounted for an additional week of drop offs from Monday, May 13th until Friday, May 17th from 9AM to 5PM.

Here is a list of the most sought after items...

Bedding and Pillows

Clothing

Toiletries

Female hygiene products

Canned foods with ring pull

Small serve quantities of non-perishable food

Shoes

There is both a Southside and a Northside location for your convenience. The Northside drop off point can be found at 108 Alexandra Street, inside the Multicultural Development Association Office.

For Southsiders, head on down to the Rockhampton Showgrounds, Caretaker's Cottage!

So if you have any of these helpful items lying around, head on in to make somebody's life that little bit easier!