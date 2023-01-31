Homemaker Centre Blaze In Melbourne's North Detained

The fire at a retail complex in Melbourne’s north has been detained, firefighters have confirmed.

The blaze which broke out around 5am on Wednesday morning in an Epping homemaker centre roared through several stores including a glass and window store, and a Cash Converters and SuperCheap Auto store.

“Over 100 firefighters, they did an exceptional job at bringing this fire under control really quickly. And containing it to the building of origin,” a firefighter told ABC News.

More than 80 firefighters and 25 fire trucks from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Association arrived at the centre to find a large warehouse 50m by 50m in flames and smoke billowing from the scene.

The incident was declared under control at 7.45am.

Firefighters tackled the incident using aerial appliances due to building collapse.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

A warning has been issued for smoke in the area, but there is no risk to people at this stage.

“If you are sensitive to smoke, or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke, you should close windows and doors. Turn off heating and cooling systems,” the alert on the Vic Emergency website advised.

