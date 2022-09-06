Homeowners Warned To Act Vigilant As Secret Markings Appear On Homes

It might be time to invest in a security system if you've noticed random writing on your fence, with social media users warning it could be crooks at work.

An Adelaide-based reddit user has posted images of two different markings, one with the letters "NT", and the other with four vertical lines.

Users of the social media platform warned these secret markings could be the work of would-be burglars using a special code to assess the ease in which they could target the properties.

“Peeps looking to break into your property - NT = no threat, S= security,” one user said.

“The marks are usually the numbers of days they’ve been watching your place/how many times you use an entrance in a day."

For homeowners looking for tips to secure your home, visit the South Australia police website.

