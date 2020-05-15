Homer Simpson's REAL AGE Has Been Revealed & What In Carnation!

What's his skincare routine?! Homer Simpson's age has been revealed by eagle-eyed fans who found his birth date while watching an old episode of The Simpsons!

The episode showed Homer's drivers licence and the details are craaaazy.

His date of birth reads as 12th May 1956, which makes Homer Simpson 64! IT WAS JUST HIS BIRTHDAY!

It also shows that he's 6 foot tall - the revelations just keep comin'



Evidence of age! Evidence of age!

But, because it's Springfield and ageing isn't a thing there, Homer's age is still technically 33 like when the show started back in 1989.

Can someone please tell us what's real?!

