Homicide Detectives Investigate Death Of Two People In Darling Downs

Police have discovered two elderly people dead in their Darling Downs home on Perth’s south-eastern fringe.

Police arrived on scene after being contacted by concerned neighbours at around 6:45PM on Monday evening.

Upon entering the property, police discovered the bodies of a 75-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to police, they are not looking for a third person in relation to the deaths.

An official investigation has been launched into the death of the two people with homicide detectives on the scene today.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told ABC Radio Perth nobody else is being investigated in relation to the “tragic” death of the pair.

"Our homicide squad is there and our forensics are investigating it, we are not looking for anyone else and I might just leave it at that," he said.

"It was a tragic set of circumstances for this couple, and we are yet to be able to really confirm too much else at this point."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.