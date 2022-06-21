Homicide Detectives Investigate Stabbing In Laidley

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the stabbing death of a man at a Lockyer Valley home overnight.

Police were called to the scene at a Patrick Street home at around 9:50PM on Monday night following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times and a fire at the home which police allege was deliberately lit.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man, but he passed away at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.

Fire fighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

Investigations into the 48-year-old’s death are ongoing.

