Homicide Investigation Established Following Dramatic Police Chase

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following the suspicious death of a woman in Caboolture on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Short Street at around 8:30PM acting on reports of an assault on a woman.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a woman in her 20’s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Emergency services transported the woman to Caboolture Hospital in critical condition where she later passed away from her injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police identified a Holden Commodore as a vehicle of interest in relation to the alleged stabbing.

The vehicle was spotted at around 10:40PM along the Bruce Highway before police began a pursuit.

Police pursued the vehicle towards the sunshine coast before deploying a tyre deflation device.

The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle before allegedly crashing into a police car.

The 29-year-old alleged driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable condition.

Two officers were also injured during the pursuit and were treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

Operation Victor Ammi has been established by the Caboolture Investigation Branch and Homicide Unit to investigate the death.

Police have alleged the driver and the woman were known to each other.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.