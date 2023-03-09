Homicide Investigation Launched After Woman's Body Discovered In Kallangur

Queensland Police have established an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered inside a Brisbane home on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a Kallangur home at around 12:50PM today following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a woman in her 50’s dead inside the home.

Police established a crime scene at the property and are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

A 36-year-old man is currently “assisting police” with their investigation.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Investigations are ongoing.

