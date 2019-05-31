Hoo Boy, The First Trailer For The New Rambo Movie Is Here & Sly Is Mad As All Get Out

The first official trailer for the new Rambo movie has dropped online and it's fairly safe to say that John Rambo has been holding on to some stuff.

Sylvester Stallone, who's reprising the role he first made famous in 1986, starts the trailer on a rocking chair, on a porch, on a ranch - so you know shit's about to go down.

"I've lived in a world of death," he growls. "I've watched people I've loved die.

"Some fast with a bullet. Some, not enough left to bury.

"All these years I've kept my secrets. But the time has come to face my past.

"And if they come looking for me, they will welcome death."

Cue the gunfight and explosions.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to drop in September this year; in the meantime, check out the full-length trailer below.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.