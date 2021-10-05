Hoodoo Gurus Announce Hobart 2022 Show!

Legendary Australian rock group Hoodoo Gurus are bringing their 40th Anniversary Australian Tour to Hobart in April 2022!

The tour will feature very special guests and rock icons, The Dandy Warhols making this a line up you do not want to miss!

The Hobart show is a NEW addition to their already packed national tour! The Gurus kick off on Saturday April 2 at Perth's Belvoir Amphitheatre, before heading to Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday 5 April. Next up is Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Wednesday April 6, followed by Hobart's City Hall on April 9 before heading back across the Bass Strait to play two shows at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13, before closing the tour at Brisbane's Riverstage on Thursday April 14.

Tickets for Hobart's show are on sale 10am Friday October 8 from oztix.com.au

Dates

Saturday 2 April

Belvoir Amphitheatre | Perth, WA

(Prev. Saturday 11 December, 2021)

All Ages

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849



Tuesday 5 April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

(Prev. Thursday 9 December, 2021)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49



Wednesday 6 April

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

(Prev. Friday 3 December 2021)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49



Saturday 9 April

Hobart Town Hall | Hobart

NEW SHOW

18+

(General public tickets on-sale 10am local Friday 8 October)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Tuesday 12 December

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

(Prev. Saturday 4 December 2021)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Wednesday 13 April

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

(Prev. Sunday 5 December 2021)

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49



Thursday 14 Brisbane

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

(Prev. Wednesday 1 December 2021)

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00