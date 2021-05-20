Hoodoo Gurus Announce Their 2021 Tour

Legendary Australian rock group Hoodoo Gurus are hitting stages across Australia this December.

The announcement celebrates Hoodoo Gurus 40th Anniversary since their first live show in 1981 plus the release of their new single World Of Pain out today.

"We are thrilled to be going around Australia to play for our fans again. Even better, we are honoured to be accompanied by our admirable friends, The Dandy Warhols from the US. Between the two of us, there are gonna be plenty of opportunities for crowd singalongs, and after the turnoil of the last year and a half, that's gonna be incredibly therapeutic for everyone. You can be certain that both of our bands will be fired up and rarin' to go."

The Gurus kick off the tour at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday 1 December, before heading to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday 3 December. Next up is Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday 4 December, before they head across to Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on Thursday 9 December, and close out the tour at Perth at the Belvoir Homestead & Amphitheatre on Saturday December 11.

They’ll be joined by iconic US indie-darlings, The Dandy Warhols, for a show you won’t want to miss!

Frontier Members can access their pre-sale from Wednesday 26 May, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 28 May. Secure tickets early to avoid missing out!

Dates

Wednesday 1 December

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00

Friday 3 December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49



Saturday 4 December

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Thursday 9 December

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49



Saturday 11 December

Belvoir Homestead & Amphitheatre | Perth, WA

All Ages

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849