Hoodoo Gurus Announce Their Long Awaited New Album ‘Chariot Of The Gods’

With immense enthusiasm, Hoodoo Gurus are taking the reins of 2022 and are happy to announce the details of their long-awaited, and hotly-anticipated, new studio album – Chariot of the Gods.

Chariot of the Gods, set for worldwide release on Friday, 11 March, is the band’s first album in over a decade and is available to pre-order today.

The last twelve months have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone but, for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining. Forced to rely on ourselves instead of the outside world for validation, there has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a string of singles and a new album. Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger. When the discussions are all about which songs we're sad about having to leave off the record, that's a damn good sign. - Dave Faulkner

In an exclusive preview, Hoodoo Gurus’ fans across the globe can hear Chariot of the Gods played in its entirety for the very first time, as well as some classic Gurus’ bangers, when eMusic Live streams a special event recorded at Damien Gerard Studios on the NSW Central Coast.

I'm tellin' ya, folks, we've got a real spring in our step right now - Dave Faulkner

The streamed set will be shared at 8:00pm local time Thursday, 10 March, the evening before Chariot of the Gods’ official release and will include the opportunity for fans to chat with the band during the stream. The stream is designed both as a special album preview and a thank you to loyal fans around the world who have experienced cancelled tours by the band over the past two years.



Chariot of the Gods is classic Gurus – 14 tracks (17 on the deluxe double-vinyl edition) featuring the relatable lyricism and peerless songwriting placed in a distinctively Australian context that the band are renowned for. The album is the first full-length recording with new recruit to the Hoodoo Gurus’ line-up, on drums – Nik Reith.

Presented by Frontier Touring and Triple M, the Hoodoo Gurus are hitting the road in April - tickets on sale now

Saturday, 2 April 2022 - Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA

Tuesday, 5 April 2022 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 6 April 2022 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9 April 2022 - Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 - Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 - Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 14 April 2022 - Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 7 May 2022 - Sounds of Rock Festival

Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Bundaberg QLD

