Hoodoo Gurus' Go Back To Their Pop Roots With The Release Of Their Brand New Single

Aussie rock legends, Hoodoo Gurus' have released a brand new single, debuted on Triple M this morning in association with the launch of Triple M's Oztober.

The band's frontman Dave Faulkner joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast to play the new one, Get Out Of Dodge, featuring backing vocals from The Bangles Vicki Peterson and The Cowsills, now The Beach Boys drummer John Cowsills on drums.

Taking this new found free time to go back through old song ideas, Faulkner and the band have gone back to their pop roots with Get Out Of Dodge, with Faulkner saying; "We haven't had much pop in our recent release, it's nice to have some melody again."

Listen to the full interview:



