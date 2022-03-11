Hoodoo Gurus ROBBED By Their Tour Manager!

Hoodoo Gurus Frontman Dave Faulkner Joins Marty Sheargold

With the release of their brand new album Chariot of the Gods, Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner joined us on the Marty Sheargold Show. Touching on how the record came together, Faulkner gives us some insight on the record making process, and as a big fan of the band, Marty gets Dave talking about some big Guru's moments over the years. Including the story of how the boys had their equipment stolen in New York!

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

