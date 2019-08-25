Hooper, Kent & Tallis: The Truth Behind Nathan Brown's Exit At The Knights

"The truth will come out."

The words of Knights coach Nathan Brown, telling Triple M's Gorden Tallis following a phone call after he sensationally stepped down from his head coaching role at the Hunter club.

Much has been made of the situation at Newcastle as to why Brown will no longer be the head coach beyond 2019.

Player revolt? Internal backstabbing? Or was time just up for Brown?

On Triple M Sunday NRL, Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent and James Hooper lifted the lid on what went on behind the scenes at the Knights leading up to Brown stepping down.

LISTEN HERE:

The panel also discussed the possibility of a player revolt at the club and IF that played a part in Nathan Brown exiting the Knights; hear the chat below.