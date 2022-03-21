Horrific Logan Caravan Fire Leaves Two Hospitalised

A young duo are in hospital fighting for their lives after a caravan caught ablaze in Logan overnight.

The two patients are both in their 20s - a man, 22 and a woman, 20.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Wilbur Street in Logan around 11pm on Monday.

Neighbours were reportedly awoken to screams of help before medical assistance arrived.

The pair were treated by paramedics for damaging injuries prior to being rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

"We responded multiple paramedic units including the High Acuity Response Unit," QAS Medical Director Dr Stephen Rashford said.

"Two patients in their 20s required significant resuscitation and were transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with critical burn injuries."

Queensland Police have established it to be a crime scene, as investigators determine the cause of the fire.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.