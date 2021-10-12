The Forensic Crash Unit is piecing together the moments leading up to a fatal crash involving an ambulance on the Capricorn Highway at Stanwell.

The accident that occurred on Monday afternoon killed two ambulance passengers and several other people were injured.

Police believe the ambulance came to a stop at roadworks with temporary traffic lights when a truck crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Horror ambulance and truck crash claims two lives

The truck pushed the ambulance off the road and caused it to roll.

Police confirmed an 87-year-old patient and a 65-year-old nurse died at the scene.

Two other passengers inside the ambulance were trapped and had to be cut out by Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews.

They were rushed to Rockhampton Hospital, alongside the driver of the truck, where they remain in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the cause of the accident.

