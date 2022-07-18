Horror Crash Claims Life Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Lesmurdie

An 18-year-old girl has died in a tragic car accident in the Perth hills overnight.

The 18-year-old was driving down Crystal Brook Road in a Kia Cerato when her car came off the road at around 7:25PM on Sunday evening.

The young woman’s car then flipped near the intersection of Fontano Road in Lesmurdie and smashed into a crash barrier.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and attempted to save the young woman who later passed away at the scene.

The road was closed off by major crash detectives to investigate the cause of the crash.

The woman’s death is one of several road related deaths this year.

The 18-year-old is the seventh person to die on WA roads since the end of May.

