Horror Day On SA Roads As Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes

Major Crash units are investigating two incidents on South Australia's roads on Tuesday, in what was a horrific day.

The first crash happened in the south east near Penola, when the driver of a four-wheel drive lost control of his vehicle around 6am.

A 21-year-old from OB Flat was the sole occupant when his car rolled at the corner of Clay Wells Road and Kinley Road.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Just a few hours after the early-morning incident, Police responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a car at Kangaroo Island.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Davies Road and Hog Bay in Pelican Lagoon.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old Kangaroo Island woman died at the scene, while the truckie escaped uninjured.

It tallies the ninth death on South Australian roads this year. At this point of 2021, there were 14 fatalities.

Both incidents are being investigated by Major Crash Officers, who have asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward and speak with SA Police.

