Hospital Admissions Dip Below 1000 Just As Ventilations Peak

As the national free rapid antigen test (RAT) rollout kicks off today, Victoria's pensioners are among the 1.6 million Victorian concession card holders now eligible to pick up their free at home kits.

However, Victorian Pharmacy Guild president Anthony Tassone is urging the public for patience as most pharmacies don’t have any stock.

“They’re not expecting to have stock until the very end of the month or possibly into February,” Mr Tassone said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“Pharmacies have been on the receiving end of the frustrations of members of the public with regards to the lack of available rapid antigen tests.

“We do hope that the public is as understanding as possible,” he implored.

Concession card holders will be eligible for 10 tests over the coming three months, with a cap of five tests a month.

The delay in supply follows revelations earlier this year that pharmacies would have to source their own RATs to give to concession card holders, despite the scheme being a federal initiative.

Those eligible for the free tests include Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Care Card, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Gold, White or Orange Card, Health Care Card, Low Income Health Card.

It comes as hospitalisations dip below 1000, after peaking with 1,229 a week earlier.

Of the 998 patients admitted to hospital with Covid, 119 are in ICU, with 47 on a ventilator.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said on Sunday that despite the Omicron peak probably behind Victoria, the worst of hospital admissions was still on the horizon.

“ICU cases and deaths haven’t peaked, but will hopefully stabilise soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the garden state reported 11,695 new infections on Monday and sadly 17 lives lost with Covid.

There are currently 186,073 active coronavirus cases, with 4,488 of today's new infections detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 21,675 PCR test results received.

While 7,207 positive cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 32 per cent have received their third dose.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr