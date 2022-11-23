Hospital Evacuated After Collapsed Piling Rig Destroys Psych Ward

A hospital in Melbourne has been evacuated after a piling rig collapsed into the roof on Wednesday morning.

The building equipment, which is normally used for drilling, collapsed onto the roof of the hospital’s psychiatric centre at around 10AM this morning.

According to the Department of Health, all staff, patients and workers managed to escape the building uninjured.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after to assist with the evacuation.

As a result of the damage, around 30 patients will be relocated.

An investigation into the incident has been established by WorkSafe Victoria and police.

