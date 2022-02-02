Hospital Numbers Continue To Fall As State Reports 34 Deaths

Victoria's Department of Health revealed the downward trend in hospital numbers continues, as the state reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths.

The number of patients in hospital has fallen from 768 on Wednesday, to 752 on Thursday.

By the numbers, 82 people are in intensive care, 29 of which are using ventilators.

The plunge highlights the success of Code Brown, a public health procedure which reduced the stress on the health sector.

Patients with less severe illness were transported to hospitals with more open space, allowing 'busier' sites to cope with the demand.

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Victoria will make its own rapid antigen testing kits.

Australia's own at-home tests will be Melbourne made, manufacturing company Lumos will begin its operations at Box Hill - establishing 70 more jobs.

Andrews also confirmed discussions for a staggered return to elective surgery, however a date was yet to be locked in.

