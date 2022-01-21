Hospitalisation Numbers Decrease As Booster Blitz Begins

Victoria has recorded a weekly-low tally of new COVID cases, with 18,167 infections reported.

In terms of key hospitalisation figures, there are currently 1,096 patients being treated for COVID.

There are 121 people in intensive care, 34 of whom are using ventilation supply.

A further 20 deaths were reported on Friday morning.

As both Victoria and New South Wales look to reduce hospitalisation numbers during the peak of Omicron surges, state leaders have urged eligible residents to join in on the vaccination blitz.

Victorians are now eligible to receive their booster against COVID-19 within three months from their second dose.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the change midweek, opening eight state hubs in the coming days.

Hospitals across the state continue to face a harrowing staffing crisis, earlier this week 'Code Brown' was issued to assist health workers who are overrun with patients.

The key mission is to transfer patients with less severe symptoms to hospitals with more beds, reducing the stress placed on the system.

At least 28% of Victoria's population (eligible adults) has received the third dose of the vaccine.

