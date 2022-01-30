Hospitalisation Numbers Decrease As Victorian Students Return

Parents elect to stockpile RATs

Article heading image for Hospitalisation Numbers Decrease As Victorian Students Return

The number of patients in Victorian hospitals has dipped to 873, as the state's health department reported a further eight COVID-deaths on Monday. 

Hospital cases were down from 889 reported on Sunday, and even further decrease from 953 on Saturday.

Out of Monday's figures, 102 are in ICU with 33 using ventilators.

It comes as students statewide begin their school year, with a plan in place to ensure safe learning environments and reduce the risk of outbreak.

Teachers, parents and students will be provided with two rapid antigen tests per week, to use at their disposal if they wish.

Nature Research conducted a survey involving 1000 parents across New South Wales and Victoria, revealing 39% of parents said they would prefer to hold onto any RATs provided by the government instead of testing their children twice a week.

Over 50% of parents surveyed claimed they do not feel comfortable with the government's back-to-school plan, believing there is a better way forward.

One million Victorian students return to on-site learning, but concerns remain considering the low rate of vaccination for the younger cohort.

Around 38% of Victorian adults have received three doses of a vaccine against the virus.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

30 January 2022

Triple M Melbourne
Victoria
Return to School
Listen Live!
Triple M Melbourne
Victoria
Return to School
Triple M Melbourne
Victoria
Return to School
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs