Hospitalisation Numbers Decrease As Victorian Students Return

The number of patients in Victorian hospitals has dipped to 873, as the state's health department reported a further eight COVID-deaths on Monday.

Hospital cases were down from 889 reported on Sunday, and even further decrease from 953 on Saturday.

Out of Monday's figures, 102 are in ICU with 33 using ventilators.

It comes as students statewide begin their school year, with a plan in place to ensure safe learning environments and reduce the risk of outbreak.

Teachers, parents and students will be provided with two rapid antigen tests per week, to use at their disposal if they wish.

Nature Research conducted a survey involving 1000 parents across New South Wales and Victoria, revealing 39% of parents said they would prefer to hold onto any RATs provided by the government instead of testing their children twice a week.

Over 50% of parents surveyed claimed they do not feel comfortable with the government's back-to-school plan, believing there is a better way forward.

One million Victorian students return to on-site learning, but concerns remain considering the low rate of vaccination for the younger cohort.

Around 38% of Victorian adults have received three doses of a vaccine against the virus.

