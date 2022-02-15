Hospitalisations On The Decline As Queensland Plan To Scrap Daily Updates

The latest COVID-19 figures continue to highlight change nationwide, with Victoria and New South Wales experiencing further hospitalisations dips.

The drop in hospital patients in both states is easing the pressure, with 441 in Victoria and 1,583 in New South Wales.

Sadly, 36 further lives have been lost to the virus across both states.

Out of the 441 Victorians being treated in hospital, 14 patients are using ventilators.

In NSW, 16 deaths were included as 8,201 new cases were detected.

By the numbers, 1,583 cases are in hospital with 96 in ICU.

Tasmania reported 513 new infections. There are 10 patients in hospital, with one in ICU.

Elsewhere, Queensland is looking to change the way the state reports on their figures. Health Minister Yvette D'ath is expected to do away with daily COVID update moving forward.

Queensland Health reported 5,286 new COVID-19 cases. Sadly, 10 COVID-related deaths were included in the past 24 hours.

In South Australia, 1,138 new COVID cases were recorded - an increase of 111 from yesterday.

"We still have 219 people in hospital and 18 unfortunately still in ICU with five people ventilated," Chief health officer Nicola Spurrier said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.