Hospitalisations On The Rise As Taswegian’s Prepare To Return To School

Cases trend down in Tasmania as the state records 625 new infections on Sunday.

The state's total number of active cases is now 5.650, with 16 people in hospital specifically for Covid, while three patients are in intensive care.

A further 23 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 432 under observation through the remote service, while 18 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meanwhile, in a bid to address impressing staff shortages, retired and inactive teachers, as well as education support staff have been called-back temporarily to fill in Covid-related workforce shortages.

It follows, Premier Peter Gutwein earlier in the week announcing the state’s return to school plan, with government schools set to hit the books on February 9 as scheduled.

The return to school strategy also includes ample supply for two rapid antigen tests per student each week, along with masks for those required to wear them.

"Students should only test if symptomatic and they should stay home if the result is positive," Mr Gutwein said. "There is no need for daily testing."

Secondary students will be required to wear surgical masks during school, but primary children won't.

The plan will initially run for the first five weeks of term, however the Premier warned that some strategies could remain throughout the entire school year.

"I can understand parents feeling anxious," he said.

"We want to make sure that the plans we have in place, like masks and testing, are copied and mirrored in our schools to make sure our schools have a sufficient level of resources so they can support students if they need it." - Premier Gutwein

The state government has 1.6 million masks and 500,000 rapid antigen tests in stock, with another 800,000 RATs due next week.

