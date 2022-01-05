Hospitalisations On The Rise As Victoria Records 17,636 New Cases

Victoria has recorded 17,636 new Covid cases and 11 more death in the past 24 hours as hospitalisation numbers continue to rise.

The state has recorded 17,636 new Ovid cases which is a large jump from the previous day’s case numbers of 14,020.

There has been 11 more Covid related deaths recorded, along with 591 hospitalisations, 53 people in UCY and 20 people on ventilators.

This is an increase from the previous day which recorded 516 hospitalisations.

There are currently 51,317 active cases throughout the state of Victoria.

The latest numbers were pulled from 59,682 tests returned yesterday.

Despite case numbers already skyrocketing at a concerning rate, health experts believe the true number of new cases to be far higher as PCR clinics work to get everyone tested.

With private clinics closing their doors as they struggle to cope with the demand for testing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still under pressure to make Rapid Antigen Testing free of charge for all Australians.

The surge in case numbers comes after the Victorian Ambulance Service was forced to issue a ‘Code Red’ overnight as emergency services received an extremely high number of callouts.

This resulted in a significant delay in paramedics reaching their patients for approximately two hours around midnight.

The increase in calls is being linked back to an influx of Covid related emergencies as numbers continue to rise.

