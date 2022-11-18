Hospitalisations Rise As COVID-19 Fourth Wave Swells Eastern States

Australia’s eastern states COVID-19 hospitalisation rates are increasing as the fourth wave cases continues to spread.

In New South Wales and Victoria, cases and hospitalisations continue to grow.

Hospitalisations rates in NSW have risen week-on-week, from 974 to 1,1158; an increase reflecting the rise of positive cases from 19,800 to 27,869 as of 4pm on Thursday.

Victoria saw daily hospitalisations rise from 274 on a seven-day rolling average to 352.

There were 20,398 new cases reported this week, up from 16,636 last week.

The ACT was not sparred either from this wave, with cases up 41 per cent – with 135-175 reported cases per day.

ACT Health medical advisor Dr Therese Marfori has said the territory expects to see COVID-19 cases increase further in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week Health Minister Mark Butler said the advice from the expert panel was: “Atagi has considered international evidence as well as the local data around vaccination numbers as well as case numbers in the pandemic and decided not to recommend a fifth dose or a third booster, if you like, at this point in time.”

“They have said that they anticipate new booster recommendations being made in early 2023 in preparation for the southern hemisphere winter.”

Other advice includes wearing masks indoors, social distancing where possible, and continuing to practice good hygiene.

