Hot Temperatures Force Total Fire Bans, Harvest Bans

A scorching day of weather on the way Saturday with authorities and local shires taking plenty of precautions.

Total Fire Bans and Harvest and Movement Vehicle Bans have been implemented across the southern half of WA.

There's also the risk of gusty thunderstorms across the afternoon in parts of the South West, South Coast, Great Southern and Central Wheatbelt.

TOTAL FIRE BANS

Today's total fire bans affect parts of the Great Southern, Goldfields-Midlands, South West and Perth Metro area, as well as most of the northern half of WA.

The following LGA's have implemented Total Fire Bans for the entire of Saturday 09 November.

GOLDFIELDS-MIDLANDS REGION

Beverley, Bruce Rock, Dowerin, Goomalling, Kellerberrin, Menzies, Merredin, Mount Marshall, Mukinbudin, Narembeen, Northam, Nungarin, Quairading, Tammin, Toodyay, Trayning, Westonia, Wyalkatchem, Yilgarn, York

SOUTH WEST

Murray, Waroona

GREAT SOUTHERN

Esperance, Jerramungup, Ravensthorpe

PERTH METRO

Armadale, Bassendean, Bayswater, Belmont, Cambridge, Canning, Chittering, Claremont, Cockburn, Cottesloe, East Fremantle, Fremantle, Gingin, Gosnells, Joondalup, Kalamunda, Kwinana, Mandurah, Melville, Mosman Park, Mundaring, Nedlands, Peppermint Grove, Perth, Rockingham, Serpentine Jarrahdale, South Perth, Stirling, Subiaco, Swan, Victoria Park, Vincent, Wanneroo

KIMBERLEY

Broome, Derby West Kimberley, Halls Creek

PILBARA

Ashburton, East Pilbara, Karratha, Port Hedland

MIDWEST GASCOYNE

Carnamah, Carnarvon, Chapman Valley, Coorow, Cue, Dalwallinu, Dandaragan, Greater Geraldton, Irwin, Koorda, Meekatharra, Mingenew, Moora, Morawa, Mount Magnet, Murchison, Northampton, Perenjori, Sandstone, Shark Bay, Three Springs, Upper Gascoyne, Victoria Plains, Wiluna, Wongan Ballidu, Yalgoo

On a Total Fire Ban day, you are not allowed to light an open-air fire or conduct any activity that could start a fire.

This includes lighting a campfire, using a welder, grinder or incinerator, conducting a burn-off, burning leaves and garden waste, firing up a wood or charcoal BBQ, using a wood-fired pizza oven, driving a vehicle in fire-prone areas and more.

If a Harvest and Vehicle Movement Ban has not been implemented by your local government you are able to harvest or move vehicles across paddocks for agricultural purposes.

You could be fined up to $25,000 or jailed for 12 months or both if you ignore the Total Fire Ban.

HARVEST AND VEHICLE MOVEMENT BANS

The following shires have implemented Harvest and Vehicle Movement Bans for Saturday 09 November.

Northam (until 7pm)

Corrigin (until further notice)

Mount Marshall (until 7pm)

Merredin (until 8pm)

Kulin (until 6pm)

Wyalkatchem (until 6pm)

Westonia (reviewed at 4pm)

Katanning (from 12pm, until further notice)

Williams (until 6pm)

Woodanilling (from 12pm, until further notice)

If your shire has enforced Harvest Bans and is not on our list, please email us here.