Hotel Association Backs Ambitious Riverbank Arena

A $662m multipurpose Riverbank arena proposal now has the support of the Australian Hotels Association [AHA].

Early resistance was quashed with revelations Adelaide could compete for major events which had previously been out of the ballpark of possibilities

AHA's SA General Manager Ian Horne said it’s a huge carrot to draw international and interstate acts to play in Adelaide more often.

"It’s going to give us an opportunity to win bids for national and international conferences, that require seating capacity of well in excess of what we've got now"

"I think it’s an essential part of ensuring that South Australia can provide for future business opportunities, particularly, not just in sporting areas, but also in entertainment and conferences," he said.

The main sell in Premier Steven Marshall’s re-election pitch, the arena, promises to attract 825,000 visitors each year and create around 4500 jobs during construction pumping $1bn into the state economy.

AHA state president David Basheer, wrote in the organisations September newsletter that the arena was the state's best opportunity to grow tourism and the economy.

“The cost of doing nothing will see a further leakage of conferences and events to the new facilities in Sydney and Melbourne, along with the proposed future expansion in Brisbane,”

“I am unapologetically ambitious for our state, and this arena is the next piece in the puzzle, which will transform the Riverbank precinct into a world-class destination,” he said.

The purpose built indoor arena for sport, entertainment and conventions will be positioned between Adelaide’s rail-yards and the River Torrens, with construction commencing once major works for the Women’s and Children’s Hospital have been completed in 2025.

