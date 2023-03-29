Hotel Giant Meriton Targeted In Cyber Attack

Another one of Australia’s biggest companies has fallen victim to a cyber-attack with the sensitive personal information of staff and customers leaked.

Guests and staff of hotel chain Meriton have been targeted in a cyber breach with information including birth certificates, bank details, salary and disciplinary circumstances compromised.

The cyber-attack, which occurred on January 14, mostly impacted staff members of the luxury hotel brand.

Staff personal information including tax file numbers, health information and employment information was allegedly accessed by cyber criminals.

Meriton have warned their customers that their personal information may have been leaked.

According to the hotel, approximately 35.6 gigabytes of data has been accessed during the cyber incident.

Meriton told ABC that they do not believe one person was targeted during the attack.

“We have no evidence that this cyber incident was directed towards any specific individual, and our investigation has revealed no evidence that your information has been misused,” they said.

“We have been working closely alongside leading cybersecurity and forensic IT professionals and taking all available steps to protect against future risk to data and prevent recurrence.”

The attack follows large-scale cyberattacks on telecommunication giant Optus and MediBank.

