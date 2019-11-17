Hotel To Runway In Mackay This Friday Night

Hotel to Runway, Canapes Under The Stars! Come and celebrate with us on the Mackay Runway with canapes, entertainment and raffles! We literally mean the Airport Runway! It will be the event of the year! Tickets are $85 pp Early Bird Special $75 pp Before 8th November! Dress code: Smart Casual We have a shuttle bus leaving the hotel at 6pm To purchase tickets Call (07) 4898 0012 or Email: [email protected] - Adriette Myer from IBIS told Jay & Dave all about the event

Head along to the event, this Friday night!