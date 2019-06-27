House Call Doctor is on a recruitment drive for extra doctors across Mackay to help cope with increased demand as the flu season worsens.

The deadly flu has already claimed 192 lives nationally and at least 25 across Queensland with House Call Doctor treating more than 300 patients for flu-like symptoms in Mackay so far this year.

Chief Executive Officer Wayne Ormond said during last year’s flu season doctors from Brisbane and interstate were flown to areas such as Mackay to meet patient demand and help take pressure off the local hospital emergency department.