UPDATE; Fatal House Fire In Kyabram.
Know Something? Say Something!
Police and emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Kyabram this morning.
Investigators have been told the fire started in the Allen Street property just after 5am.
Sadly, one person has been located deceased at the residence and is yet to be formally identified.
A 40-year-old man was able to escape without serious injury.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Kyabram this morning.— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) January 4, 2021
Sadly, one person has been located deceased at the residence and is yet to be formally identified.
📞 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
🔗 https://t.co/RWtiqrshzI pic.twitter.com/4lD9eNgMwI
House Fire In Kyabram.
Local police are appealing for public assistance after a house fire in Kyabram early Monday morning.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Allen Street.
Investigators have been told the fire started just after 5am.
It is believed one person was able to escape the blaze but a second person is yet to be located.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime stoppers here or on 1800 333 000.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.