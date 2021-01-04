UPDATE; Fatal House Fire In Kyabram.

Police and emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Kyabram this morning.

Investigators have been told the fire started in the Allen Street property just after 5am.

Sadly, one person has been located deceased at the residence and is yet to be formally identified.

A 40-year-old man was able to escape without serious injury.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

