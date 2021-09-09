House Fire North-East Of Hobart Brings The Roof Down

A mother and her three children have had a lucky escape after their house caught fire in Sorell.

Neighbours were alerted to the fire by the sounds of screaming and smoke billowing from the Forcett Street property.

The fire, which is alleged to have started from a cardboard box left on the stove top, managed to bring the roof of the house down and burn the family car to a cinder.

Dodges Ferry Brigade second officer Oliver Torenius said an investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.

“On arrival the structure was fully involved [on fire], it’s a Western red cedar clad building,” Mr Torenius said.

“There was an occupant at home at the time and they managed to escape with their children safely and we have crews here working to contain and extinguish the fire.”

An outpouring from the community has seen the family offered clothes, furniture, and a place to stay.

