House of Hope
Raising Funds for the Cancer Council
Cancer Council & Chris Warren Homes
Chris Warren Homes has joined forces with the Cancer Council Queensland to build an amazing family home in Edenbrook estate.
There'll be an auction on Saturday 22nd February, 11:30am for the beautiful 215 square meter home.
Funds from the House of Hope auction will be donated to The Cancer Council Queensland.
Register by clicking here, then join Banksy & Pinky in Edenbrook for music, BBQ, coffee and face painting!
Want to know more? Head to Chris Warren Homes' website.