House of Hope

Raising Funds for the Cancer Council

Article heading image for House of Hope

Cancer Council & Chris Warren Homes

Chris Warren Homes has joined forces with the Cancer Council Queensland to build an amazing family home in Edenbrook estate.

There'll be an auction on Saturday 22nd February, 11:30am for the beautiful 215 square meter home.

Funds from the House of Hope auction will be donated to The Cancer Council Queensland.

Register by clicking here, then join Banksy & Pinky in Edenbrook for music, BBQ, coffee and face painting!

Want to know more? Head to Chris Warren Homes' website.

Ophelia Standley-Thompson

23 January 2020

Charity
Central Queensland
Auction
Real Estate
