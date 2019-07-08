House significantly damaged after suspicious fire in Yarrabah.

Police are investigating a house fire that occurred around 6am on Saturday at a property on Back Beach Road, Yarrabah.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 6.15am Saturday before members of the QFES contained and extinguished the fire.

Major damage was caused to the home along with two vehicles at the property.

A 50-year-old Yarrabah man was conveyed to Cairns Hospital with burns to his back.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire which is believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

Quote police reference #QP1901298125.