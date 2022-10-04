Household Squeeze Continues As All Big Four Banks Pass On RBA Rate Rise

Households remain under increasing pressure after all four banks passed on the quarter of a per cent interest rate hike in full.

Slowing against the tide of global trend, the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lifted the cash rate 25 basis points to 2.6 per cent, only half of what the market expected.

Despite the smaller hike, NAB, Westpac, ANZ and Commonwealth have already passed on the rate rise in full.

The sixth rate rise since May, homeowners with a $500,000 loan will be slugged around $78 extra a month, according to Canstar.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

But Commsec's Craig James believes rate increases will ease soon.

"We are at the zone where the economy will be starting to slow down with higher interest rates, they can afford to take a little bit more time," he said.

"So, we think there is just going to be one more interest rate hike in November by a quarter of one per cent."

However, Mr James did warn that there is still an "outside chance of another one after that," but he said one will do it.

NAB will raise its standard variable home loan interest rate by 0.25 per cent from 14 October, along with the Commonwealth.

While Westpac will increase its variable interest rate on home loans by 0.25 per cent from October 18 and ANZ will pass on the full rate hike from October 14.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr