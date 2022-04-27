Housemate Makes Grim Discovery Of Man’s Body In Brooklyn Home

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a man's death, after his body was found unresponsive at a home in Melbourne's west overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Primula Avenue property in Brooklyn just after 3.30am after the man’s housemate raised the alarm.

The man aged in his 60's is yet to be formally identified

Police closed off the area, while forensic specialists and detectives combed through the property’s overgrown front yard.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Brooklyn,” authorities said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are yet to be determined at this stage.”

At this stage detectives believe all parties are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au .

